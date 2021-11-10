Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Virgin Money UK to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Virgin Money UK from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK has an average rating of Hold.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.