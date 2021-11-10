The Trade Desk’s (TTD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $59.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
TTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.14.
Shares of TTD opened at $97.09 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40.
In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 13.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 6.9% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 101,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 191,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 10.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 86.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
