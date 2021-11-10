The Trade Desk’s (TTD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $59.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.14.

Shares of TTD opened at $97.09 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 13.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 6.9% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 101,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 191,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 10.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 86.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

