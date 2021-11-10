Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FOJCY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fortum Oyj from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

