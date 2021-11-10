Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FOJCY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fortum Oyj from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $6.50.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.