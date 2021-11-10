InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.56.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.30. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $14.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

