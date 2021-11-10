Acuitas Investments LLC Grows Position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 133,741 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in ZIX were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of $483.79 million, a PE ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. Zix Co. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. ZIX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

