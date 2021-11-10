Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,235 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.79% of SLR Investment worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLRC opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $833.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.21. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLRC shares. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

