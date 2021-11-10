Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,855 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Post were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Post by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Post by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Post by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Shares of Post stock opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average is $109.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $117.91.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

