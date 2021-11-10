Credit Suisse AG Sells 21,171 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,171 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NCR were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in NCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NCR by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NCR by 496.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.75.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.