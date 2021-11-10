Credit Suisse AG Has $5.88 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Littelfuse worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,771,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,091,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Littelfuse by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after buying an additional 62,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total transaction of $102,118.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $687,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $8,503,676 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $324.17 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.00 and a 12-month high of $324.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.37.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

