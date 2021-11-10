Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,247,708 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247,708 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.54% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 61,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 45,717 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,995,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a current ratio of 325.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRTX. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

