Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,639 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Quidel were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Quidel by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quidel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,863,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,949,000 after purchasing an additional 79,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quidel by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 88,637 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,329,000 after purchasing an additional 294,973 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Quidel by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 457,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.57. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of -0.20.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. Quidel’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

