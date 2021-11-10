Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) General Counsel Sells $591,660.00 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.24.
Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after acquiring an additional 376,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 401,141 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.
Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
Read More: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.