Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) General Counsel Sells $591,660.00 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.24.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after acquiring an additional 376,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 401,141 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.