Douglas A. Lawson Sells 1,217 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $75,952.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $63.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.
