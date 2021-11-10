Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.30 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €9.30 ($10.94) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.74 ($9.10).

SHA opened at €8.00 ($9.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.32. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

