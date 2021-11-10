Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Buys 10,300 Shares

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 9,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,460.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 22,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00.

SUP opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 4.48. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 295.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 57.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

