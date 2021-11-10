Damian Banks Sells 19,719 Shares of ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) Stock

ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) insider Damian Banks sold 19,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.26 ($0.90), for a total value of A$24,924.82 ($17,803.44).

Damian Banks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Damian Banks acquired 10,000 shares of ImExHS stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.52 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of A$15,240.00 ($10,885.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.36.

ImExHS Limited operates as an imaging software as a service and ancillary service provider in Australia and internationally. It is involved in developing and selling Hiruko software platform that comprises radiology information system, which manages the workflow management system with a patient data and image distribution system, as well as picture archiving and communication system that allows healthcare organization to capture, store, view, and share radiology images.

