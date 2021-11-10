Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) PT Raised to GBX 215 at Barclays

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Alfa Financial Software stock opened at GBX 207 ($2.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £621 million and a P/E ratio of 29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 167.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 147.26. Alfa Financial Software has a 12-month low of GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 218 ($2.85).
