Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) PT Raised to GBX 215 at Barclays

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Alfa Financial Software stock opened at GBX 207 ($2.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £621 million and a P/E ratio of 29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 167.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 147.26. Alfa Financial Software has a 12-month low of GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 218 ($2.85).

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

