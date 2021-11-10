freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNTN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on freenet in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on freenet in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, freenet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.98 ($27.04).

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €22.49 ($26.46) on Wednesday. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.37.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

