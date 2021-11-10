Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €31.00 ($36.47) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.31% from the stock’s previous close.

WAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wacker Neuson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €27.60 ($32.47).

Shares of WAC opened at €30.60 ($36.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €15.12 ($17.79) and a 1 year high of €30.46 ($35.84).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

