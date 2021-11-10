Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of Clearwater Paper worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,815,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,300,000 after acquiring an additional 38,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after acquiring an additional 34,949 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 263.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 31,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after acquiring an additional 29,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 27.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $626.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $450.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.