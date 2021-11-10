Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 307,409 Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $825,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $916,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.98 million. Research analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNOG shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.