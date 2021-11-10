FY2024 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.43. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $13.13 EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GBT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

