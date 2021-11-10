Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $6.00 Per Share

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albireo Pharma in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.28. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALBO. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $29.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $43.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 144.0% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 60,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 8.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 271,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

