Piper Sandler Comments on Glaukos Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glaukos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

GKOS stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.26 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $42.69 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

