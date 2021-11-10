Gregory N. Moore Sells 3,000 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.68. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

