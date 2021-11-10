Gregory N. Moore Sells 3,000 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.68. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
