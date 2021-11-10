SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.83

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.83 and last traded at $80.26, with a volume of 29212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.04.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,960,000 after buying an additional 1,864,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,777,000 after buying an additional 1,294,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,449,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after buying an additional 562,725 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,158,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,244,000 after buying an additional 270,140 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.