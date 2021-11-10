Kingspan Group’s (KGSPY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KGSPY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

KGSPY opened at $117.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.88. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

