HSBC Trims Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Target Price to $51.70

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) had its price target trimmed by HSBC to $51.70 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDS-A opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

