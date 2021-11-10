Royal Bank of Canada Trims TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Target Price to C$157.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.00 to C$157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TMXXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.29.

TMXXF stock opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $116.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.81.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

