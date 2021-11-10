Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$58.08.

HDI stock opened at C$48.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$23.10 and a 12 month high of C$49.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.75.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

