Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at TD Securities

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.56.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after buying an additional 92,907 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 51.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $112,492,000 after buying an additional 1,855,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,135 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

