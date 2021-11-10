Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 3,827 Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,244,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Triple-S Management worth $27,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GTS opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. Triple-S Management Co. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $847.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

