Vanguard Group Inc. Has $28.95 Million Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,949,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.05% of International Money Express worth $28,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 8.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 15.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in International Money Express by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $141,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,987.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $510,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,300 shares of company stock worth $2,536,529. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

