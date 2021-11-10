Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 46,453 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,849,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.98% of Accuray worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Accuray by 211.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Accuray during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Accuray during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accuray by 24.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 17,500 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 314,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Levine acquired 15,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,380.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 51,500 shares of company stock worth $203,700 and sold 53,430 shares worth $248,241. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARAY stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $521.88 million, a P/E ratio of -71.75 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

ARAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

