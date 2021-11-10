Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $28,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.34. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

