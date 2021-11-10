Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,283 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.93% of Republic Bancorp worth $28,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 9.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 24,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 30.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $30,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

