Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 463 Shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IF Bancorp were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IF Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IF Bancorp stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. IF Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

