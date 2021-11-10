Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,583,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 90,712 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,572,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 119,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIST opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $9.03.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

