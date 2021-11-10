Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,175 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Urban One worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urban One by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 40,845 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Urban One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Urban One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UONE opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $332.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.68. Urban One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

