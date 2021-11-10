Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 60.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EC opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.77. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on EC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

