Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.94% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 147.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 21,974 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEY opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.31. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.02 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 64.70%.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. It also offer repair services to cable operators. The company operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

