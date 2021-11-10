Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Bioceres Crop Solutions worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

NYSEMKT:BIOX opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $531.83 million, a PE ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21.

BIOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.