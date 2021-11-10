MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Tudor Pickering

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
MEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.75 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.97.
TSE MEG opened at C$11.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.58. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.83 and a 12 month high of C$11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.69.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
