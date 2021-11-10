MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Tudor Pickering

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.75 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.97.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

TSE MEG opened at C$11.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.58. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.83 and a 12 month high of C$11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.69.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.