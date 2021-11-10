Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

POW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.38.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$42.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 110.62, a current ratio of 130.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$27.35 and a 12-month high of C$44.53. The firm has a market cap of C$28.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.84.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

