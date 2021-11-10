Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Cormark

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Touchstone Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TSE TXP opened at C$2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.64. Touchstone Exploration has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$3.06. The company has a market cap of C$539.47 million and a PE ratio of 2,560.00.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

