Revolve Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $84.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $6,307,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,738,067.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,998,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,156,020 shares of company stock worth $73,905,244. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

