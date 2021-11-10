Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Ready Capital stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 516,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 217,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 179,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 176,450 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 158,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 151,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

