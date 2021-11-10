Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Home Point Capital Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Point Capital in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 26.82%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.10.

Shares of HMPT stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $718.38 million and a P/E ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMPT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

