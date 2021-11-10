Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Position Lifted by Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,683,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares during the period. Gannett accounts for approximately 19.1% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $36,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gannett by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gannett by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCI opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $802.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

