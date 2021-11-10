Akaris Global Partners LP Acquires New Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,000. Square comprises about 5.6% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Square by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Square by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Square by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in Square by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $1,240,618.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,160 shares of company stock worth $74,323,884 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Shares of SQ opened at $230.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.11 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

